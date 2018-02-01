QUIZ: What Hidden Figures Character Are You?

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS] 100 photos Launch gallery Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS] 1. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - BeBe Winans Source:Glenn Parsons 1 of 100 2. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - BeBe Winans Source:Glenn Parsons 2 of 100 3. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - BeBe Winans Source:Glenn Parsons 3 of 100 4. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - BeBe Winans Source:Glenn Parsons 4 of 100 5. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - BeBe Winans Source:Glenn Parsons 5 of 100 6. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Erica Campbell Source:Glenn Parsons 6 of 100 7. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Erica Campbell Source:Glenn Parsons 7 of 100 8. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Erica Campbell Source:Glenn Parsons 8 of 100 9. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Erica Campbell Source:Glenn Parsons 9 of 100 10. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Erica Campbell Source:Glenn Parsons 10 of 100 11. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise Source:Glenn Parson 11 of 100 12. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Isabel Davis Source:Glenn Parsons 12 of 100 13. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise Source:Glenn Parson 13 of 100 14. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise Source:Glenn Parson 14 of 100 15. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise Source:Glenn Parson 15 of 100 16. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise Source:Glenn Parson 16 of 100 17. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise Source:Glenn Parson 17 of 100 18. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise Source:Glenn Parson 18 of 100 19. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Luther Barnes Source:Glenn Parson 19 of 100 20. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise Source:Glenn Parson 20 of 100 21. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune Source:Glenn Parson 21 of 100 22. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune Source:Glenn Parson 22 of 100 23. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune Source:Glenn Parson 23 of 100 24. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Luther Barnes Source:Glenn Parson 24 of 100 25. Lamplighter Awards - Ruth LaOntra Source:Glenn Parson 25 of 100 26. Lamplighter Awards - Ruth LaOntra Source:Glenn Parson 26 of 100 27. Lamplighter Awards - Ruth LaOntra Source:Glenn Parson 27 of 100 28. Lamplighter Awards - Ruth LaOntra Source:Glenn Parson 28 of 100 29. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Harvey Watkins, Jr. & The Canton Spirituals Source:Glenn Parson 29 of 100 30. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Harvey Watkins, Jr. & The Canton Spirituals Source:Glenn Parson 30 of 100 31. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune Source:Glenn Parson 31 of 100 32. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Harvey Watkins, Jr. & The Canton Spirituals Source:Glenn Parson 32 of 100 33. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Troy Sneed Source:Glenn Parson 33 of 100 34. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Troy Sneed Source:Glenn Parson 34 of 100 35. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Troy Sneed Source:Glenn Parson 35 of 100 36. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Troy Sneed Source:Glenn Parson 36 of 100 37. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Troy Sneed Source:Glenn Parson 37 of 100 38. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Zacardi Cortez Source:Glenn Parson 38 of 100 39. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Zacardi Cortez Source:Glenn Parson 39 of 100 40. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Zacardi Cortez Source:Glenn Parson 40 of 100 41. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Zacardi Cortez Source:Glenn Parson 41 of 100 42. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Harvey Watkins, Jr. & The Canton Spirituals Source:Glenn Parson 42 of 100 43. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune Source:Glenn Parson 43 of 100 44. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Isabel Davis Source:Glenn Parsons 44 of 100 45. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Isabel Davis Source:Glenn Parsons 45 of 100 46. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Isabel Davis Source:Glenn Parsons 46 of 100 47. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Luther Barnes Source:Glenn Parson 47 of 100 48. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Luther Barnes Source:Glenn Parson 48 of 100 49. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Maurette Brown Clark Source:Glenn Parson 49 of 100 50. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Maurette Brown Clark Source:Glenn Parson 50 of 100 51. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Maurette Brown Clark Source:Glenn Parson 51 of 100 52. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Maurette Brown Clark Source:Glenn Parson 52 of 100 53. Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Maurette Brown Clark Source:Glenn Parson 53 of 100 54. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 54 of 100 55. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 55 of 100 56. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 56 of 100 57. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 57 of 100 58. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 58 of 100 59. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 59 of 100 60. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 60 of 100 61. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 61 of 100 62. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 62 of 100 63. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 63 of 100 64. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 64 of 100 65. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 65 of 100 66. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 66 of 100 67. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 67 of 100 68. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 68 of 100 69. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 69 of 100 70. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 70 of 100 71. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 71 of 100 72. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 72 of 100 73. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 73 of 100 74. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 74 of 100 75. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 75 of 100 76. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 76 of 100 77. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 77 of 100 78. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 78 of 100 79. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 79 of 100 80. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 80 of 100 81. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 81 of 100 82. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 82 of 100 83. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 83 of 100 84. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 84 of 100 85. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 85 of 100 86. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 86 of 100 87. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 87 of 100 88. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 88 of 100 89. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 89 of 100 90. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 90 of 100 91. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 91 of 100 92. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 92 of 100 93. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 93 of 100 94. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 94 of 100 95. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 95 of 100 96. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 96 of 100 97. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 97 of 100 98. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 98 of 100 99. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 99 of 100 100. Lamplighter Awards -- Blue Carpet and Sponsor Reception Source:Glenn Parson and Delmas Cooper 100 of 100 Skip ad Continue reading QUIZ: What Hidden Figures Character Are You? Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]