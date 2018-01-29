Local
Home > Local

Nominate Your Pastor For “Pastor Of The Month”

Melissa Wade

Posted 3 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment
A parishioner of the Church Under the Br

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

 

It’s time to nominate your Pastor to be our February Pastor of the month. CLICK HERE  and tell us about your Pastor in 300 words or less.

The deadline is Sunday Feb. 4th at 11:59pm. Pastor of the Month is brought to you by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Zerorez.

Honoring our local Pastors we are The Light 103.9!

2018 Pastor Of The Month , nominate

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Nominate Your Pastor For “Pastor Of The Month”

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 1 week ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 weeks ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 3 weeks ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 4 weeks ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 1 month ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 1 month ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 2 months ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 2 months ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 2 months ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 3 months ago
11.11.17