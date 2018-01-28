CeCe Winans The Big Winner At The 2018 Grammy Awards

Photo by

CeCe Winans The Big Winner At The 2018 Grammy Awards

The Gospel Grammys have been awarded and the legendary CeCe Winans sweeps the Gospel category. Winans wins for Best Gospel Performance/Song for “Never Have To Be Alone” and her album “Let Them Fall In Love.” Check out the rest of the winners above!

BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE/SONG

Never Have To Be Alone

CeCe Winans

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG

What A Beautiful Name

Hillsong Worship

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM

Let Them Fall In Love

CeCe Winans

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM

Chain Breaker

Zach Williams

BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM

Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith & Hope

Reba McEntire

