CeCe Winans The Big Winner At The 2018 Grammy Awards

The Gospel Grammys have been awarded and the legendary CeCe Winans sweeps the Gospel category. Winans wins for Best Gospel Performance/Song for “Never Have To Be Alone” and her album “Let Them Fall In Love.” Check out the rest of the winners above!
BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE/SONG
Never Have To Be Alone
CeCe Winans
BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG
What A Beautiful Name
Hillsong Worship
BEST GOSPEL ALBUM
Let Them Fall In Love
CeCe Winans
BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM
Chain Breaker
Zach Williams
BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM
Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith & Hope
Reba McEntire
