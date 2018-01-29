Local
Morrisville CVS Robbed Sunday Morning Police Looking For Suspect

A Morrisville CVS Pharmacy was robbed by gun point Sunday morning, now Morrisville police are asking the community for help in finding a man who committed the robbery.

Police said at about 8 a.m. a man walked into the CVS Pharmacy located at 1990 Northwest Cary Parkway and pulled out a gun and made employees give him all of the money in the cash registers. Authorities said that the suspect was believed to be about 5 feet 3 inches tall wearing a ski mask and blue and white gloves.

