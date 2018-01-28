Top Retailer Sued For Longstanding Practice Of Segregating Black Products

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Top Retailer Sued For Longstanding Practice Of Segregating Black Products

The lawsuit is emblematic of long running problems for Black consumers.

News One

Posted 23 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

A Black woman filed a discrimination lawsuit against Walmart on Friday because some stores keep Black beauty products in a locked case, while beauty products marketed to other ethnic groups are not locked, Newsweek reported. The retail giant denied that it practices racial discrimination, but this sure looks like another case of shopping while Black.

SEE ALSO: Asian-Owned Beauty Supply Store Faces Boycott After Owner Attacks Black Customer

“It perpetuates a racial stereotype that African Americans are thieves,” said Gloria Allred, the women’s rights lawyer who filed the case for Essie Grundy.

After unlocking the case and taking out the products, a Perris, California Walmart employee told Grundy that she must be “escorted” to the cash register to pay for them. The products included lotion and an inexpensive comb. That employee said that segregating the product was a policy from Walmart headquarters. Other nearby Walmart stores had similar policies, some went so far as to have surveillance cameras overlooking cosmetics for Black women.

Walmart issued a statement claiming that it does not discriminate against shoppers. “We’re sensitive to this situation and also understand, like other retailers, that some products such as electronics, automotive, cosmetics and other personal care products are subject to additional security,” the company said. Walmart uses data to determine when extra security is needed for specific products at individual stores.

The disrespect in this case is really no different than when a security guard keeps an eye on Black shoppers to see if they’re slipping store items in their pockets. Those who have never experienced that humiliation typically dismiss the practice as a minor inconvenience that’s necessary for security. But singling out a race of people and segregating their products is more than an inconvenience.

Walmart is far from alone. Other retailers are guilty of keeping products marketed to Black folks under lock and key or directing security to keep an eye on Black customers. In another case, store detectives sued a New York CVS for ordering them to watch Black customers. Barneys New York and Macy’s are just a few of the other major retailers that received backlash for this type of discrimination.

SEE ALSO:

Shots Fired! A List Of The Black Celebrities Mo’Nique Has Blasted

Roland Martin Skillfully Responds To Mo’Nique Diss About What He’s Done For Equality

Huge Crowds Rally At Women's Marches Across The U.S.

11 Powerful Images At The Women's March 2018

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Powerful Images At The Women's March 2018

Continue reading 11 Powerful Images At The Women’s March 2018

11 Powerful Images At The Women's March 2018

Hundreds of thousands of women marked the one year anniversary of the 45th president's inauguration by taking to the nation's streets as part of the 2018 Women's March to bring attention to political, social and personal issues that have risen controversially to the forefront over the past 365 days. As usual, Black women were out in force on the front lines, making their voices heard. Take a look at this selection of photos that captured the emotion associated with the marches that took place in cities all across the country. https://twitter.com/CoreyTruth87/status/954900078665355265 https://twitter.com/andie_gayle/status/954880227875815424

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 1 week ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 weeks ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 3 weeks ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 4 weeks ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 1 month ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 1 month ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 2 months ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 2 months ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 2 months ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 3 months ago
11.11.17