Snoop Dogg Ready To Perform Songs Off His New Gospel Album “Bible Of Love” At Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

Snoop Dogg has been in the entertainment world for quite some time now. He has done hip-hop, pop, funk, reggae and now he is taking his talents into the gospel world. According to Billboard, fans will hear music from his gospel album titled “Bible of Love” during the 19th annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration.

He will joining other gospel artist such as Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, Faith Evans, Erica Campbell and more at the Benson Great Hall at Bethel University. The NFL Choir will also take the stage at this event. Russell Wilson will receive the first-ever Faith in Action award and Larry Fitzgerald will be honored for a Lifetime of Inspiration award.

Yvonne Oriji of “Insecure” and Pastor John Gray will host this amazing event. There is no information out on when Snoop Dogg will release his gospel album, but fans are ready to hear it. What do you think about Snoop Dogg releasing a gospel album?

