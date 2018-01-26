Get Up Erica
Joy Living: Confusion Is A Joy Stealer [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted January 26, 2018
Confusion is a joy stealer because it kills your confidence, Erica Campbell explains in this Joy Living. When you’re not confident, you’re not sure, and that is not a state that a person should make decisions in. Plus, God is not the author of your confusion and He certainly doesn’t get joy from it.

So when you’re not sure, just pause and take a second to seek God and figure it out. Erica passes along a quote from her dad, who used to say “when in doubt, don’t.” The enemy aims to steal, kill and destroy, and the number one way to do that is by causing confusion. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

