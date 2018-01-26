Love Talking: Get God In Your Conversation [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

For a lot of us women, when we have questions about love, we go to our friends. But we have to make sure we aren’t forgetting to go to God and get Him in our conversation, most importantly. After all, God is the creator of love- so it’s most important to talk to him.

Society’s idea of love is often at odds with God’s, and since we are constantly inundated with society through chosen forms of media, it’s important to stay tapped into God’s voice. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this inspiring clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

