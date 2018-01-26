Ericaism: It’s All About You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Whether it’s low-self esteem or high self-esteem it’s still self-centered; it’s still about the ego. Erica Campbell reminds us, the bible says we should have no other God other than God himself. God created us for intimacy with him, but somewhere along the line we often get caught up with ourselves and all the other nonsense that can flood into our consciousness.

God wants to heal and deliver us and supply all of our needs. But if we’re more into the culture than the kingdom, we are blocked from God with what we need, what we want and what people think about us. Get you eyes off yourself- it’s about God! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this Ericaism from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

