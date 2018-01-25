Get Up Erica
GRIFF’s Prayer: Fear Of “Bed, Bath & Beyond” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 20 hours ago
GRIFF was a little shook after he visited “Bed, Bath & Beyond.” He explains, he’s not usually one to fall to the spirit of fear. But now he feels like he’s been living a lie, because as soon as he walked into the store he felt overwhelmed.

GRIFF says he looked around and saw so many different kinds of just about everything that can exist in a home, that he ended up just buying his comforter online instead. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this funny clip from GRIFF’s Prayer on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

