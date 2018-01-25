GRIFF’s Prayer: Fear Of “Bed, Bath & Beyond” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

GRIFF was a little shook after he visited “Bed, Bath & Beyond.” He explains, he’s not usually one to fall to the spirit of fear. But now he feels like he’s been living a lie, because as soon as he walked into the store he felt overwhelmed.

Follow @GetUpErica

GRIFF says he looked around and saw so many different kinds of just about everything that can exist in a home, that he ended up just buying his comforter online instead. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this funny clip from GRIFF’s Prayer on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Our Inner Blackness [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Why Can’t Donald Trump Do Anything Right? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Jesus Help Me To Lose Weight So I Can Wear Different Clothes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: