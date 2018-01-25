Faith Walking: It’s Your Turn, Get Closer [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell talks about coming to Jesus in this Faith Walk. She says, just like it would be strange to wash your car before taking it to the car wash, it’s silly to try to fix your own life on your own before coming to Jesus. He already came and died on the cross and left everything you need. So it’s your turn to draw nearer to him so you can hear him.

If you get closer to God and speak to him more often, you will recognize it when he speaks to you! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

