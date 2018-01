Ericaism: Grow Up! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell reads from 1 Corinthians 13:11, which says “When I was a child, I used to speak like a child, think like a child… when I became a man, I did away with childish things.” When all of your actions are solely for the purpose of getting a reaction from someone else, that’s childish. When you fall a part if you don’t get away, or point fingers and refuse to take the blame, that’s childish.

Instead, the bible says we have to behave as examples for others. Live your life; don’t place the value of your self-worth on what somebody else says. You’ve got to know who you are, and behave accordingly. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this Ericaism from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

