Inspiration
Home > Inspiration

Holy Grounds! Tye Tibbet’s ‘Live’ vs Deitrick Haddon’s ‘Glory’

WMJS Staff

Posted January 25, 2018
0 reads
Leave a comment

Which one sounds better?

VOTE!

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

62 photos Launch gallery

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Get an exclusive look at what's happening in studio!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 7 days ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 weeks ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 3 weeks ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 4 weeks ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 1 month ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 1 month ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 2 months ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 2 months ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 2 months ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 3 months ago
11.11.17