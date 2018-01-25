Lifestyle
Oprah Winfrey Is 'Loved' On The March Cover Of InStyle Magazine

January 25, 2018
It looks like 2018 is off to a fiery start! TV Mogul Oprah Winfrey is gracing the cover of InStyle magazine’s March issue and we can’t stop looking at it.

With her Golden Globes speech still lighting up social media, Oprah seems to be breaking the mold with her latest magazine cover, showing a push for diversity. She’s sporting a black Gucci jacket with red and blue flower design and the word “LOVED” stitched across her back.

Chatting with the magazine about her mind-blowing speech and thoughts about a Presidential run, she confirms her stance to the disappointment of many, who thought they would see her in the 2020 campaign. “I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it’s not something that interests me [running for President]. I don’t have the DNA for it,”

At least she’s being honest! In the meantime, we’ll continue to appreciate her for her classy appeal and definitive style.

Check out this behind the scenes peek at the stylish jacket and more below!

