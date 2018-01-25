PJ Morton “First Began” Features Erica Campbell’s Husband Warryn Talking About Loving Her [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

Pull out your Kleenex because PJ Morton just delivered a music video that has us crying tears of joy. The video begins with several of our favorite couple such as Sterling K. Brown and his wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe talking about falling in love with each other. It then goes to two kids a boy and a girl playing the piano, chasing after each other and doing fun activities.

It flashes to other couples such as Tamara Mowry and her husband, Adam Housley holding each other. Omari Hardwick and his wife, Jennifer Pfautch are also featured as they walk down the street smiling at each other. The song is all about when love first began, the times people have shared and happiness it brought them and continues to bring them.

At the end of the video Erica Campbell and Warryn Campbell are talking and Warryn admits to having this feeling of love that he never felt before with Erica. PJ Morton and his wife also talk about how they still enjoy spending so much time together and how it still feels like they are falling in love everyday. Let us know what you think of this beautiful video.

