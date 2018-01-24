Get Up Erica
True Hollywood Bible Stories: Joseph, The Dreamer & The Baker [EXCLUSIVE]

In this funny clip from the True Hollywood Bible Stories, Erica Campbell, GRIFF and special guest Todd Dulaney recreate Genesis 40. In this story, Pharaoh was angry with two officials, and tossed them into jail, where Joseph also happened to be confined. While they were there, Joseph interpreted their dreams. Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive retelling from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

