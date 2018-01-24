Love Talking: Make A Love List [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

For this Love Talk, Erica Campbell starts off with a challenge for us: make a love list. Talk about how much God loves you, and how much he says about love pertaining to you. She reads some of the many beautiful things that the bible says about love, such as: “God’s love has been poured out into my heart through the Holy Spirit,” and “I am being rooted and grounded in love.”

If God is love, and God lives inside of you, then you are love. It’s important that we understand that, and speak it over our lives. Speak life and love over your life- it’s a powerful conversation. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

