Don Jackson Shares Excitement For Mary Mary’s Reunion At The Stellar Awards! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 24 hours ago
Erica Campbell chatted with Don Jackson, the founder of Central City Productions, which produces the Stellar Awards! He excitedly reveals that Kirk Franklin is hosting this year’s 33rd Annual Stellar Awards. Don says Kirk was inspired and asked to do it after Erica Campbell & Anthony Brown‘s amazing job hosting at last year’s show. Don talks about some of the amazing performers that will grace the Stellar stage, and the lifetime achievement award going to Tamela Mann!

Then, Don announces the reunion that’s going to light up the stage- Mary Mary! Erica thinks back to the last time Mary Mary performed at the Stellar Awards- at least six years ago! Check out this exclusive interview to hear more about all of the excitement at this year’s Stellar Awards on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

