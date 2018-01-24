GRIFF’s Prayer: Our Inner Blackness [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

For this prayer, GRIFF feels it on his heart to thank God for our inner blackness. This inner blackness, he says, guides us so well on how to figure certain things out, like when it’s cold in the house and we open the oven, or when we’re out of toothpaste and use baking soda in the meantime.

GRIFF explains that there is a special craftiness that comes with our inner blackness that keeps us going! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this hilarious clip from GRIFF’s Prayer on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

