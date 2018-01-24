NC Gets An “F” On Tobacco Prevention

According to the American Lung Association, North Carolina is not doing enough to prevent tobacco related deaths. ALA says NC could save more people from tobacco-related deaths if they would have implemented stricter tobacco policies.

The organization’s 2018 “State of Tobacco Control” states that North Carolina is significantly behind the nation in reducing tobacco use and that state lawmakers could do more to prevent the death and disease associated with tobacco.

Failing areas include:

Funding for state tobacco prevention programs

Strength of smoke-free workplace laws

Level of state tobacco taxes

Coverage and access to services to quit tobacco

Minimum age of sale for tobacco products to 21

Read more at ABC11.

