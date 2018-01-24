Local
Home > Local

NC Gets An “F” On Tobacco Prevention

Melissa Wade

Posted 27 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Smoke-free Campus and the students that Smoke

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

 

According to the American Lung Association, North Carolina is not doing enough to prevent tobacco related deaths.  ALA says NC could save more people from tobacco-related deaths if they would have implemented stricter tobacco policies.

The organization’s 2018 “State of Tobacco Control” states that North Carolina is significantly behind the nation in reducing tobacco use and that state lawmakers could do more to prevent the death and disease associated with tobacco.

Failing areas include:

  • Funding for state tobacco prevention programs
  • Strength of smoke-free workplace laws
  • Level of state tobacco taxes
  • Coverage and access to services to quit tobacco
  • Minimum age of sale for tobacco products to 21

Read more at ABC11.

American Lung Assocation , NC tobacco prevention

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading NC Gets An “F” On Tobacco Prevention

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 5 days ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 weeks ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 3 weeks ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 3 weeks ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 1 month ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 1 month ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 2 months ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 2 months ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 2 months ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17