Reba McEntire’s New Video For “Back To God” Will Leave You Speechless [VIDEO]

Posted 9 hours ago
Reba McEntire is known for her amazing voice and success in the music industry. According to Classic Country Music, McEntire announced some time ago that she would release a gospel record titled, “Sing it Now: Songs of Faith & Hope.” This would be her first time having a gospel record and many are excited about this.

The album contains 11 tracks and her first single released for it is, “Back to God.” McEntire also shared with fans the video and it is truly heartfelt and will leave you speechless. It captures moments of pain at a funeral, of faith while at church and just knowing that no matter what God is always there.

Some of the lyrics talks about praying, giving God thanks through different situations and just taking time out to talk to him. McEntire is in the church singing as she walks through pews and the sun shines on her face. Watch the video and let us know what you think.

