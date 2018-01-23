Get Up Erica
Brian Courtney Wilson Talks About God Helping You In Your Life With His New Single “A Great Work” [AUDIO]

Are you going through obstacles and don’t think you can make it through? Brian Courtney Wilson’s new single “A Great Work” will get you through this time. His lyrics are powerful, his voice is magical and the choir backing him up sounds amazing.

In the song Wilson is talking about God ordering your steps and pushing you when you think he isn’t. He talks about people going through battles alone, but having God by your side. Fans will enjoy this song and have commented saying that Wilson never disappoints.

One of the lyrics of the song that they continue to repeat is “God is faithful.” Wilson is giving a testimony of his greatness and we love to hear it. Listen to this beautiful song and let us know what you think.

Oprah Winfrey's Gospel Brunch celebrating her new book 'Wisdom of Sundays' on October 15, 2017 in Montecito, California.

