Jason Nelson Has Crowd Rejoicing In His Live Video For “Forever” [VIDEO]

Jason Nelson’s video for his new single “Forever” is leaving fans rejoicing. In the beginning of the video he talks about how God loves us forever. He then speaks on the fact that he is by our side through all of the trials that stand in front of us.

Nelson sings to the crowd that God is forever committed to us and how he washes away our pain and tears. He ministered to everyone through song and everyone really enjoyed it. People held their hand to God as the band broke down the music. Check out the video and tell us what you think about it.

