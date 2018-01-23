Get Up Erica
Justin Bieber's Mom Loves That He Has A Relationship With Jesus

Posted 9 hours ago
We’ve watched Justin Bieber go through many highs and lows since becoming a celebrity. For months now Bieber has been trying to have a closer relationship with God and has spoken about it in different interviews as well as social media. According to The Christian Post, his mother, Pattie Mallette is so proud of him for this.

She went on Instagram to speak about it and talk about the changes she has seen in him. Mallette wrote, “I’m so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming. None of us are perfect and never will be, (so we will always need patience and grace for each other), but your genuine growing relationship with Jesus is evident in the choices you are making daily and the good ‘fruit’ you bear. I admire your character and integrity. You are maturing beautifully and wise beyond your years.”

Bieber and his mom have even gotten closer and on social media has shown them on vacation together. Bieber admitted to being ashamed of a lot of things he’s done in the past and didn’t want to let down his mom. He said, “I was distant because I was ashamed. I never wanted my mom to be disappointed in me and I knew she was. We spent some time not talking, so it takes time to rebuild that trust. She’s living in Hawaii now, so it’s hard, but getting better.” We will continue to pray that Justin Bieber’s relationship with God gets better.

