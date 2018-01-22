Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Faith Walking: No Fear [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Erica Campbell reminds us in this Faith Walk that God said, “fear not, for I am with you.” So you have to apply that scripture to all of your “what-ifs” and “maybe-nots.” Don’t invite the spirit of fear in, because it always comes with a whole host of other demons.

Instead, you have to always have to be in victory-mode, because He already gave you the victory. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Faith Walking: Don’t Rush The Baby [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Are You Listening? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Be Like Jesus [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

25th Gospel Explosion At Eastern Star Church [PHOTOS]

46 photos Launch gallery

25th Gospel Explosion At Eastern Star Church [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 25th Gospel Explosion At Eastern Star Church [PHOTOS]

25th Gospel Explosion At Eastern Star Church [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 3 days ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 1 week ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 weeks ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 3 weeks ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 1 month ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 1 month ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 2 months ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 2 months ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 2 months ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17