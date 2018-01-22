Faith Walking: No Fear [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell reminds us in this Faith Walk that God said, “fear not, for I am with you.” So you have to apply that scripture to all of your “what-ifs” and “maybe-nots.” Don’t invite the spirit of fear in, because it always comes with a whole host of other demons.

Instead, you have to always have to be in victory-mode, because He already gave you the victory. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

