Faith Walking: No Fear [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell reminds us in this Faith Walk that God said, “fear not, for I am with you.” So you have to apply that scripture to all of your “what-ifs” and “maybe-nots.” Don’t invite the spirit of fear in, because it always comes with a whole host of other demons.
Instead, you have to always have to be in victory-mode, because He already gave you the victory. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
