Ericaism: Use Your Power [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell urges us to use the power God has given us. She starts the Ericaism off with Proverbs 18:21 which starts with “death and life are in the power of your tongue.” The scripture also talks about walking in your power, and anticipating the victory.
Erica discusses the importance of having a coach-like mentality over our own life. Life and death is in your own tongue; and how you treat yourself is how you’ll treat everything else in your life. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: Ericaism: Stand In The Power Of God’s Word [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Ericaism: You’ll Be Okay [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Ericaism: Artists, Pay Attention! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- “A Night of Love” With Willie Moore, Jr.
- Superbowl 2018: Patriots Vs. Eagles
- The Light Visits Bishop Winston And Word Of Truth
- Ericaism: I Know Who I Am [EXCLUSIVE]
- Tracee Ellis Ross Sets The Record Straight: ‘There Were Never Any Threats To Leave Black-ish’
- Malia Obama And Rumored Boyfriend Live It Up In The Big Apple
- Black Twitter Drags Ciara For Slamming Single Women In Instagram Post
- #BlackExcellence: 25 Black Atlanta Teens Selected For Harvard’s Summer Residency
- Trump-Supporting White Supremacist Town Manager Pushes For Racial Segregation
- Colin Kaepernick Shares Plans For The Final $100K Of His $1M Pledge To Charity