Ericaism: Use Your Power [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 3 hours ago
Erica Campbell urges us to use the power God has given us. She starts the Ericaism off with Proverbs 18:21 which starts with “death and life are in the power of your tongue.” The scripture also talks about walking in your power, and anticipating the victory.

Erica discusses the importance of having a coach-like mentality over our own life. Life and death is in your own tongue; and how you treat yourself is how you’ll treat everything else in your life. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

