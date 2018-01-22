Local
The Light Visits Bishop Winston And Word Of Truth

Melissa Wade

Sunday we were with Word of Truth Church in Raleigh as we presented Bishop Clifton Cortez Winston with the January Pastor of the Month plaque.  It was “youth Sunday” and the service and the Word was fantastic!!!    Brought to you by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.  Check out the pictures:

 

 

 

 

2018 January Pastor of the Month , Bishop Winston , Word of Life Center

