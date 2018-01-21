Malia Obama And Rumored Boyfriend Live It Up In The Big Apple

Malia Obama and her rumored boyfriend Rory Farquharson seem to be going strong!

The Harvard couple took a little trip away from campus to visit New York City. Here they are strolling the cobble streets of SoHo.

The two were first spotted together at the Harvard-Yale football game last fall kissing.

So who is this Rory guy? According to The Daily Mail Rory is a 19-year-old sophomore from the UK who insiders say is considered “quite a catch.” (Not much of a catch as Malia…just saying)

Now we just wonder if Barack and Michelle approve!

