Erica Campbell Makes A Great Announcement About Mary Mary [VIDEO]

Mary Mary fans get ready because Erica Campbell just made an announcement that you will be excited about. According to KRNB, she announced on Instagram that her and her sister, Tina Campbell will be getting back together to open up for the Stellar Awards. The sisters began doing their own solo work and left Mary Mary behind, but they are picking it back up again.

Erica said on social media, “Mary Mary opening @thestellars it’s gonna be epic!!! #stellarawards2018.” The two ended their show on We tv a couple months ago and are picking up where they left off a little. We can’t wait to see this performance!

