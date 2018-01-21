Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Erica Campbell Makes A Great Announcement About Mary Mary [VIDEO]

The Light NC staff

Posted January 20, 2018
1 reads
Leave a comment
WE tv Hosts Exclusive Premiere Event For The Final Season Of Mary Mary

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

Mary Mary fans get ready because Erica Campbell just made an announcement that you will be excited about. According to KRNB, she announced on Instagram that her and her sister, Tina Campbell will be getting back together to open up for the Stellar Awards. The sisters began doing their own solo work and left Mary Mary behind, but they are picking it back up again.

Mary Mary opening @thestellars it’s gonna be epic!!! #stellarawards2018

A post shared by Erica Campbell (@imericacampbell) on

 

Erica said on social media, “Mary Mary opening @thestellars it’s gonna be epic!!! #stellarawards2018.” The two ended their show on We tv a couple months ago and are picking up where they left off a little. We can’t wait to see this performance!

 

RELATED: Daughter And Father Will Make Your Day Dancing To Mary Mary [VIDEO]

RELATED: Erica Campbell Talks About Feeling The Call Back To Mary Mary [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: KevOnStage Highlights The Funny In “Mary Mary” Final Season Premiere [VIDEO]

The Latest:

Erica Campbell’s Exclusive Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell’s Exclusive Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica Campbell’s Exclusive Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell’s Exclusive Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 3 days ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 1 week ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 weeks ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 3 weeks ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 1 month ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 1 month ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 2 months ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 2 months ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 2 months ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17