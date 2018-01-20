Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Lupita Nyong’o To Write Children’s Book Set To Inspire And Uplift Dark-Skinned Black Girls

The "Black Panther" star's "Sulwe" will drop January 2019.

Hello Beautiful

Posted January 20, 2018
0 reads
Leave a comment
Lupita Nyong’o

Source: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Marie Claire / Getty

From Oscar-winning actress to children’s book author, it looks like Lupita Nyong’o is expanding her resume in 2018!

The Black Panther star recently announced that she is creating a series of books that will address colorism and discrimination. Even better? The story is centered on a dark skinned named Sulwe, which means “star” in Nyong’o’s native language, Luo.

According to the New York Times, “Sulwe” is the story of a 5-year-old Kenyan girl who has the darkest skin color in her family, which makes her uncomfortable and determined to find a way to lighten her skin. As the story goes on, Sulwe goes on a journey to find self-love and accept her beautiful skin.

Lupita can relate to inner struggle and society’s obsession with lighter skin.

In her powerful 2014 Black Women in Hollywood speech, Nyong’o spoke about a young girl who wanted to lighten her skin said she was inspired by Nyong’o’s self-acceptance.

The actress said, “I hope that my presence on your screens and in magazines may lead you, young girl, on a similar journey. That you will feel validation of your external beauty, but also, get to the deeper business of being beautiful inside.”

Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers will drop the book, which is aimed for readers between the ages of 5 and 7, in January 2019.

Congrats Lupita! This is exactly the kind of story our young girls need!

RELATED NEWS:

Lupita Nyong’o Covers January Issue Of ‘Vogue’

Kheris Rogers, Girl Bullied For Her Dark Skin, Stars In Her First Nike Ad

Black Twitter Is Not Here For Tinashe’s Reverse Colorism Claims

Viktor & Rolf : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018

21 Images Of Beautiful Dark Skinned Women

19 photos Launch gallery

21 Images Of Beautiful Dark Skinned Women

Continue reading 21 Images Of Beautiful Dark Skinned Women

21 Images Of Beautiful Dark Skinned Women

It was Tupac who so eloquently stated, "The Blacker the berry, the sweeter the juice." We've rounded up 21 images of beautiful dark skinned women because Black is beautiful.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 3 days ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 1 week ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 weeks ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 3 weeks ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 1 month ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 1 month ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 2 months ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 2 months ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 2 months ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17