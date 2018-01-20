Ericaism: I’m Unique [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Erica Campbell reads from Psalms 139:14, which Erica loves because it lets you know that you’re unique, and that God made you unique. When you are unique, you are often forging new territory, which causes people to be hesitant to jump on board with your vision.

Follow @GetUpErica

But when people say “no one has ever done that before,” it’s a good thing to hear- God has made you so unique that you’re doing it differently. As long as God is in it, why not challenge what people believe to be the norm? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Ericaism on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Ericaism: Wisdom During Disappointment [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Stand In The Power Of God’s Word [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Measuring Discipline [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: