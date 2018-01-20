Get Up Erica
Ericaism: I’m Unique [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Erica Campbell reads from Psalms 139:14, which Erica loves because it lets you know that you’re unique, and that God made you unique. When you are unique, you are often forging new territory, which causes people to be hesitant to jump on board with your vision.

But when people say “no one has ever done that before,” it’s a good thing to hear- God has made you so unique that you’re doing it differently. As long as God is in it, why not challenge what people believe to be the norm? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Ericaism on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

