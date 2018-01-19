Get Up Erica
Travis Greene Shares His Testimony About The Day He Saw Jesus [VIDEO]

The Light NC staff

Posted 21 hours ago
BET Celebration Of Gospel 2016 - Red Carpet

Source: Earl Gibson/BET / Getty

Travis Greene while on stage in front of a huge audience told them a story that was very close to his heart. It was a testimony about when he was 4 years old and was recovering after falling nearly 4 floors out the window. His mother and father surrounded him as he kept telling them he wanted to tell this story while leaving the hospital, but his mother wanted him to rest.

 

Finally his father told him to tell them what happened. Greene told his parents that he remembers falling, but he never hit the ground. He spoke about how a man appeared and asked him if he wanted to go with his mother or him and Greene responded with his mother.

Greene told the crowd that it was Jesus and only Jesus that saved his life that day. When something so scary happens he takes you out of it and is always there to comfort you. We are so happy he was able to live to share this testimony.

