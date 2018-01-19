Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: It’s Bigger Than You [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted January 19, 2018
The purpose that is on your life is bigger than you. When you remind yourself that it’s bigger than you, that takes the responsibility off of you and on God. That is, the pressure that you may put on yourself to keep up with other people or prove your worth.

Set your mind on things above, not things on the earth. When the purpose is bigger than you, it’s easier to keep pushing. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from this Faith Walk on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

