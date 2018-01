Ericaism: Artists, Pay Attention! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell has some tips for artists when it comes to looking over the contracts. She talks about when Mary Mary first signed a record deal, all the money that was being spent on them was “recoupable,” which means that they had to pay it back before they made any money.

Erica also shells out some other tips for artists to be smart about their contracts and their money in this Ericaism. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this important message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

