NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet: Black Hollywood Reveals Why It’s Important To Support Black Media

Hello Beautiful

Posted January 19, 2018
49th NAACP Image Awards - Show

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

The NAACP Image Awards provided the ultimate Black experience as the illustrious ceremony was held on Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. Black Hollywood came out in full force to support one another and uplift the biggest Black films, TV shows, thespians and content creators.

The Image Awards red carpet is where Black media and Black Hollywood to converge, presenting the perfect opportunity to ask the entertainers we support on a daily basis why they support Black media.

In addition, we asked your favorite celebs how they’ve prepared for this years Blackbuster, Black Panther.

Check us out on the carpet.

The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards took place on Monday evening in Pasadena, California. If you thought the Sunday night dinner brought out some stylish looks, wait till you see this red carpet. See the best in Black Hollywood come out to celebrate our achievements and each other. We have all the best red carpet looks here. Click through our gallery and tell us your favorite!

