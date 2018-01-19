Dueces! Trump Appointee Quits After Saying ‘The Black Race’ Has ‘Lax’ Morals

Carl Higbie, an appointee in the Trump administration, has resigned as chief of external affairs for the federal government’s volunteer service organization after making several racist comments about Blacks, Muslims, women and the LGBT community in radio interviews discovered by CNN‘s investigation team, KFile.

“Only one person was actually cordial to me,” Higbie, having talked about African Americans while recounted a time that he placed an ad about free firewood, said as host of his Sound of Freedom internet talk radio program in December 2013. “Every other black person was rude. They wanted me to either load the wood, completely split it for them or some sort of you know assistance in labor. Now, mind you the ad was for free firewood, come take it all you want. And I believe that this translates directly into the culture that is breeding this welfare and the high percentage of people on welfare in the black race. It’s a lax of morality.”

Higbie was appointed to the Corporation for National and Community Service last year to “direct the public image” of the federal department that handled volunteer services including Americorps. Well, he has created a racist image for himself now.

The appointee made even more blatantly disgusting comments about Black people, saying that Black women think “breeding is a form of government employment.”

“We’re promoting birth control to a black woman because of the incredibly high rate of children born out of wedlock that are under-cared for or not cared for at all,” Higbie said during that 2013 interview. “The taxpayers are tired of supporting government checks going to these people who think that breeding is a form of employment. I’m sorry if black people are the majority of the targeted audience. They are, statistically they are.”

In going for the gold of the “racist things to say or believe” Olympics, Higbie said that he was somehow bothered by the term “African-Americans.”

“The whole African-American thing gets me whipped up because it’s like 99% — and I’m paraphrasing here — of people who write down African-American have never been to Africa,” Higbie said in January 2013 interview on Sound of Freedom. “So barring dual citizenship, you’re American or you’re African, but you’re not both. I don’t care what you think. That’s another thing that just sets me off.”

Higbie, a former Navy SEAL and conservative media personality who was a surrogate for Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, also has publicly insulted veterans with PTSD and immigrants, KFile reported. He lasted less than six months in the position due to his despicable comments.

Trump’s administration has a nasty habit of including members who have set off many racist bombs over the years. The Department of Homeland Security’s Jamie Johnson, another Trump appointee, resigned in November after comments he made that linked blacks to “laziness” and “promiscuity,” St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

SOURCE: CNN, St. Louis Post-Dispatch

