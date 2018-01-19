Local
Home > Local

Krispy Kreme Asking Fans To Vote For New Flavor

Melissa Wade

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Acquired By JAB Holding Co For $1.35 Billion

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Blueberry, Lemon, Caramel or Maple….  The makers of Krispy Kreme doughnuts are looking to introduce a new flavor and you can help.

You can vote at least once a day from now until Monday, on which flavor you think should be added.

Krispy Kreme will announce the winner on January 25.

 

Krispy Kreme new flavors , Vote Krispy Kreme

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Krispy Kreme Asking Fans To Vote For New Flavor

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 7 days ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 weeks ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 3 weeks ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 4 weeks ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 1 month ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 1 month ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 1 month ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 1 month ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 3 months ago
10.31.17