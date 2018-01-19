Bill Cosby’s Retrial May Include Others Testimonies

During the 1st trial, which resulted in a hung jury, prosecutors asked the judge to let them put 13 other accusers on trial to show a pattern of predatory behavior but were denied. And the judge decided in the end to let just one other woman besides Constand tell the jury her account of being drugged and abused.

Now prosecutors are making a bold move and asking the same judge to let 19 women testify against the comedian and TV star.

“This evidence is relevant to establish that an individual who, over the course of decades, intentionally intoxicated women in a signature fashion and then sexually assaulted them while they were incapacitated, could not have been mistaken about whether or not Ms. Constand was conscious enough to consent to the sexual contact,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele wrote in a motion Thursday.

Cosby’s spokesman declined to comment.

