Local School Makeup Days

Snow days are fun! However when kids miss school days we always have to make up the time. Here are the latest announcements for area school make up days.

WAKE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOL SYSTEM

Wake County Schools has makeup days planned as follows:

Weather Makeup Days for Thursday, Jan. 4 are as follows:

Traditional-Calendar Schools: Monday, Jan. 22

Modified-Calendar Schools: Monday, Feb. 19

Wake Young Men’s and Women’s Leadership Academies: Monday, Feb. 19

Wake STEM Early College: Monday, Feb. 19

Vernon Malone Career and College Academy, Wake Early College of Health Sciences, North Wake College and Career Academy: Friday, March 9

Year-Round, Track 1: Saturday, Jan. 20

Year-Round, Track 2: Saturday, Jan. 20

Year-Round, Track 3: Saturday, Jan. 20

Year-Round, Track 4, Barwell Road Elementary and Walnut Creek Elementary: Not in session, so no make-up day is required

Weather Make-up Days for Friday, January 5 are as follows:

Traditional-Calendar Schools: Monday, February 19

Modified-Calendar Schools: Monday, March 12

Leadership Academies: Monday, April 2

Wake STEM Early College: Tuesday, April 3

Vernon Malone, Wake Early College of Health Sciences, North Wake College and Career Academy: Thursday, March 29

Year-Round, Track 1: Saturday, April 7

Year-Round, Track 2: Saturday, April 7

Year-Round, Track 3: Saturday, April 7

Year-Round, Track 4, Barwell Road Elementary, and Walnut Creek Elementary: Not in session, so no make-up day is required

Weather make-up days for Wednesday, January 17 are as follows:

Traditional-Calendar Schools: Thursday, March 29

Modified-Calendar Schools: No make-up day is required.

Leadership Academies: No make-up day is required.

Wake STEM Early College: Monday, April 2

Vernon Malone, Wake Early College of Health Sciences, North Wake College and Career Academy: Friday, April 13

Year-Round, Track 1: Saturday, April 14

Year-Round, Track 2: Saturday, April 14

Year-Round, Track 3: Saturday, April 14

Year-Round, Track 4: Not in session, so no make-up day is required.

Barwell Road Elementary, and Walnut Creek Elementary: Tuesday, April 17

Weather make-up days for Thursday, January 18 are as follows:

Traditional-Calendar Schools: Monday, June 11

Modified-Calendar Schools: No make-up day is required.

Leadership Academies: No make-up day is required.

Wake STEM Early College: No make-up day is required.

Vernon Malone, Wake Early College of Health Sciences, North Wake College and Career Academy: No make-up day is required.

Year-Round, Track 1: To Be Determined

Year-Round, Track 2: To Be Determined

Year-Round, Track 3: To Be Determined

Year-Round, Track 4: Not in session, so no make-up day is required

Barwell Road Elementary and Walnut Creek Elementary: Monday, April 16

Weather make-up days for Friday, January 19 are as follows:

Traditional-Calendar Schools: No make-up day is required.

Modified-Calendar Schools: No make-up day is required.

Leadership Academies: No make-up day is required.

Wake STEM Early College: No make-up day is required.

Vernon Malone, Wake Early College of Health Sciences, North Wake College and Career Academy: No make-up day is required.

Year-Round, Track 1: No make-up day is required.

Year-Round, Track 2: No make-up day is required.

Year-Round, Track 3: No make-up day is required.

Year-Round, Track 4: Not in session, so no make-up day is required

Barwell Road Elementary, and Walnut Creek Elementary: No make-up day is required.

DURHAM PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Durham Public Schools haven’t announced the make up days for the last two days however, Durham has announced makeup dates for the earlier snowstorm a couple weeks ago. A missed day January 5 will be made up February 19, Presidents Day.

Durham also says that because of the inclement weather, the Magnet and CTE Pathway Application deadline and assistance have been extended. Application assistance events have been rescheduled to Friday, Feb. 2, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 27, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The magnet application period will now end on Friday, Feb. 2, at 5 p.m.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SCHOOLS

Traditional calendar students will make up January 17, 2018, inclement weather day on Monday, January 22.

January 22, 2018, was originally a traditional calendar teacher workday. January 22, 2018, will now be a regular school day.

