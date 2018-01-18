Flex Alexander Encourages Cancer Fighters To Investigate All Options [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Actor, comedian and former choreographer Flex Alexander chatted with Erica Campbell & GRIFF! He’s hosting “Life Worth Saving: The Pink Carpet Awards Luncheon,” an event for breast cancer awareness. Flex talks about why he’s passionate about the fight against cancer, and his family’s experience with it. Flex also talks about stressing prevention, not just awareness of cancer, and gives some advice for those who are helping loved ones go through the fight against cancer.

He encourages people not to be afraid to pursue holistic and natural alternatives to chemotherapy and other conventional treatment methods. Plus, Flex offers to join Mary Mary onstage at the event, and shares his excitement to see Congresswoman Maxine Waters! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

