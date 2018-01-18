GRIFF’s Prayer: Teach Your Kids [EXCLUSIVE]

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF thanks God for the time he has spent teaching and playing with his kids. He is especially thankful this time this year because there have been so many snow days since Christmas, that kids haven’t really been in school. So when are they going to learn anything?
GRIFF also reminds the kids that this probably means that their summertime will be shorter. But in the meantime, he’s got all his day-off tools gathered and is prepared to be the teacher! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
