GRIFF’s Prayer: Teach Your Kids [EXCLUSIVE]

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF thanks God for the time he has spent teaching and playing with his kids. He is especially thankful this time this year because there have been so many snow days since Christmas, that kids haven’t really been in school. So when are they going to learn anything?

Follow @GetUpErica

GRIFF also reminds the kids that this probably means that their summertime will be shorter. But in the meantime, he’s got all his day-off tools gathered and is prepared to be the teacher! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Why Can’t Donald Trump Do Anything Right? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF Prayer: Why The Enemy Keeps Putting Burger Commercials On During GRIFF’s Fast [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Jesus Help Me To Lose Weight So I Can Wear Different Clothes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: