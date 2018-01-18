Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF’s Prayer: Teach Your Kids [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 20 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF thanks God for the time he has spent teaching and playing with his kids. He is especially thankful this time this year because there have been so many snow days since Christmas, that kids haven’t really been in school. So when are they going to learn anything?

GRIFF also reminds the kids that this probably means that their summertime will be shorter. But in the meantime, he’s got all his day-off tools gathered and is prepared to be the teacher! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Why Can’t Donald Trump Do Anything Right? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF Prayer: Why The Enemy Keeps Putting Burger Commercials On During GRIFF’s Fast [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Jesus Help Me To Lose Weight So I Can Wear Different Clothes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

Continue reading GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 7 days ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 weeks ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 3 weeks ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 4 weeks ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 1 month ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 1 month ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 1 month ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 2 months ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 3 months ago
10.31.17