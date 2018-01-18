Music
KJ Scriven Shares His Latest "All"

Melissa Wade

Posted 2 hours ago
KJ Scriven

National Recording artist, Praise & Worship leader K.J. Scriven is originally from Fayetteville, NC and is continuing to bless the masses with his ministry.  Today he shared his latest project with Melissa Wade and what his mission is for the song…

I made this song for the church. In Luke 10:27 Jesus simplified the Christian life & said the way to please GOD was to love Him with all your heart, soul, mind & strength & to love your neighbor as yourself. And we love Him completely because He gave His all for us first. Worship is our response to His goodness. It's all of our life. So I want this song to be a daily anthem we can sing to remind ourselves of our mission and calling in Christ.

K.J. Scriven All

