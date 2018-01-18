Get Ready To “Step In The Name” With Bryan Popin [VIDEO]

Bryan Popin is back and just released his video for “Step In The Name.” This video is colorful, fast paced, fun and will bring joy into your life. In the video on BET, Popin is dancing in different places with his band and a group.

In the song he talks about being down on bad times and God pulling you out of it. He repeats the words, “Step into your miracle,” several times and captures special moments of people stepping around the world. These people are also singing the lyrics and we even see a cameo of Meagan Good and her husband, DeVon Franklin.

Popin wants you to praise his name while dancing and enjoy every moment of it. He also talks about praying to God about your breakdowns. Let us know what you think of Bryan Popin’s video for “Step In The Name.”

