Willie Moore Jr.’s Son Peyton Moore Jr. Is The Cutest “In God We Trust” Video [VIDEO]

The Light NC staff

Posted 8 hours ago
'Queen Of Katwe' Atlanta Screening

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Willie Moore Jr.’s son, Peyton Moore Jr. is showing out in his video for “In God We Trust.” The two are dancing and rapping for God and it’s the best thing we’ve seen today. Peyton might only be 8 years old, but he understands exactly who Jesus is.

One of the lines in the song is, “I’m saved by his grace all I do is win,” and has kids dancing behind him. Peyton also talks about being young, fly and saved as he raps with his dad. He wants everyone to be like him before Jesus comes and with a video like this we can only hope someone hears God through this song.

