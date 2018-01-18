Baby Boy Kicks After Spina Bifida Surgery In The Womb

For one Houston couple they couldn’t wait to meet their baby boy. Unfortunately before giving birth, Royer needed to undergo surgery while still in the womb. According to The New York Times, the baby had experimental surgery for spina bifida done.

Doctors were concerned that he wasn’t going to be able to move his legs and feet, but when his mother gave birth he came out kicking. Royer even tried to escape from his nurse that tried to swaddle him. The father in an interview said, “We faced a lot of doom and gloom in San Diego, but we had a lot of hope and optimism. We want to get awareness out to other people that there are options. It’s definitely worth doing the research.”

Researchers wanted to try this surgery before birth because it gives the child better odds of being able to walk. The mother said, “It was so worth it. I’d do it again in a heartbeat. That’s for sure.” Royer will have to come back for checkups, but we are so happy for this family.

