Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘Black Lightning’ Electrifies Twitter

Mara Brock Akil's New Show Snags 100% On Rotten Tomatoes!

Hello Beautiful

Posted 14 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Comic-Con Portraits

Source: Robby Klein / Getty

Mara Brock Akil made her triumphant return to the CW with Black Lightning on Tuesday night, and it was a ratings smash.

According to Variety, Black Lightning came in with 0.8 ratings in the 18-49 demographic. It pulled in about 2.3 million viewers, and stats like that makes it the biggest premiere on The CW in two years! The numbers are only expected to get better with DVR and On Demand views. Series star, Cress Williams (aka, Scooter from Living Single) thanked watchers for the outpouring of support on Instagram.

The show also dominated on Twitter. The love for Black Lightning also made its way to Rotten Tomatoes, where the show has a 100% rating!

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

And while stars from the CW’s other DC shows promoted Black Lightning on Twitter, Black Lighting is not part of the Arrowverse along with the CW’s other superhero shoes even though its a CW property. As such, it’s not likely that there will ever be any crossovers with The Flash. After some thought, fans were fine with that move, though. In fact, its unlikely any of them will notice because they were too busy gushing about the show.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

As much action as there was to enjoy on the show, viewers also loved the human drama that rounded out the premiere as it touched on topics like police brutality and family bonds.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In conclusion, you should expect to see #BlackLightning trending on Twitter next week.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

RELATED STORIES:

Afternoon Minute: Salim And Mara Brock Akil Developing ‘Black Lightning’ DC Superhero Series

Hail Wakanda! Black Twitter Loses It Over New ‘Black Panther’ Movie Posters

Pull List On Fleek: 7 Comics That Black Nerds Might Want To Add To Their Rotation

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading ‘Black Lightning’ Electrifies Twitter

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 6 days ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 weeks ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 3 weeks ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 4 weeks ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 1 month ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 1 month ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 1 month ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 1 month ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 3 months ago
10.31.17