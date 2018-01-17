Legendary Apostle Clifford Turner Passes Away At The Age Of 67

Liberty Temple Full Gospel Church & World Outreach Ministries as well as Liberty International Network are now mourning the loss of Apostle Clifford E. Turner. According to Inspiration 1390, he has served in the ministry for over 40 years and helping churches across the world. He was known for his bold preaching, spreading the gospel and serving God.

His family released a statement saying, “Our hearts are heavy, but we shall rejoice that Apostle Turner is living again in his new heavenly home.” Over the past several years Turner has educated by helping to build bible-teaching churches. Liberty Temple Full Gospel Church and World Outreach Ministries on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois opened in March of 1982 and from then on it was a place where many could call their church home.

Turner was involved in several fundraisers over several years that helped families and many churches. He was not only a devoted minister, but father and husband. We will keep Apostle Clifford Turner’s family in our prayers.

