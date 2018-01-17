Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Legendary Apostle Clifford Turner Passes Away At The Age Of 67

The Light NC staff

Posted 20 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Close-up of a man's hand praying

Source: WIN-Initiative/Neleman / Getty

Liberty Temple Full Gospel Church & World Outreach Ministries as well as Liberty International Network are now mourning the loss of Apostle Clifford E. Turner. According to Inspiration 1390, he has served in the ministry for over 40 years and helping churches across the world. He was known for his bold preaching, spreading the gospel and serving God.

 

His family released a statement saying, “Our hearts are heavy, but we shall rejoice that Apostle Turner is living again in his new heavenly home.” Over the past several years Turner has educated by helping to build bible-teaching churches. Liberty Temple Full Gospel Church and World Outreach Ministries on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois opened in March of 1982 and from then on it was a place where many could call their church home.

Turner was involved in several fundraisers over several years that helped families and many churches. He was not only a devoted minister, but father and husband. We will keep Apostle Clifford Turner’s family in our prayers.

RELATED: Edwin Hawkins Passes Away

RELATED: Dylann Roof Sentenced To Death For Church Shooting

RELATED: Salvation Army Worker Shot Dead While Holding Bible

The Latest:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2018

1 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2018

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2018

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2018

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2018.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 6 days ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 weeks ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 3 weeks ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 4 weeks ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 1 month ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 1 month ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 1 month ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 1 month ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 3 months ago
10.31.17