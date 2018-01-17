Love Talking: Love’ Em For Them [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
Are you getting into a relationship or planning your wedding this year? If you are you must stop thinking what people will think about you. Think about your relationship and what is going on with it.
Make sure that your relationship is healthy and you’re putting God in the center of it. Pray for the person you love, spend time with them, don’t worry about what my guest will think about me. Focus on the real reason things are happening and take it from there.
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: Love Talking: Turn Your Face To The Wall And Pray [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Love Talking: What Happened? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Love Talking: Love Your Elders [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- KJ Scriven Shares His Latest “All”
- Durham Officer Helps Women Who Car Slid Into Creek
- Gov. Cooper Gives Latest Updates
- Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
- List Of School Closings
- Parents Of The Child Who Wore The H&M ‘Monkey’ Hoodie Speak Out In First Interview
- CNN’s Angela Rye Thrashes Republican Who Claims Black Folks ‘On The Street’ Are Praising Trump
- Here’s What We Can Expect With The Wintry Weather
- David Clarke Had A Sunken Place Meltdown After Cory Booker Destroys DHS Secretary On Live Television
- GRIFF’s Prayer: Lord Why Can’t Donald Trump Do Anything Right? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
E. Dewey Smith Gives The Word At The 2017 Prayer Breakfast
6 photos Launch gallery
E. Dewey Smith Gives The Word At The 2017 Prayer Breakfast
1.1 of 6
2.2 of 6
3.3 of 6
4.4 of 6
5.5 of 6
6.6 of 6
comments – Add Yours