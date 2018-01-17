Get Up Erica
Love Talking: Love’ Em For Them [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted January 17, 2018
Are you getting into a relationship or planning your wedding this year? If you are you must stop thinking what people will think about you. Think about your relationship and what is going on with it.

Make sure that your relationship is healthy and you’re putting God in the center of it. Pray for the person you love, spend time with them, don’t worry about what my guest will think about me. Focus on the real reason things are happening and take it from there.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

