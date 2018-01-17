Love Talking: Love’ Em For Them [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Are you getting into a relationship or planning your wedding this year? If you are you must stop thinking what people will think about you. Think about your relationship and what is going on with it.

Follow @GetUpErica

Make sure that your relationship is healthy and you’re putting God in the center of it. Pray for the person you love, spend time with them, don’t worry about what my guest will think about me. Focus on the real reason things are happening and take it from there.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Love Talking: Turn Your Face To The Wall And Pray [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Love Talking: What Happened? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Love Talking: Love Your Elders [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: