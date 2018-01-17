Faith Walking: Are You Listening? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

It can be hard to realize when you’re not listening. Erica Campbell talks about that situation when you’re in the midst of an argument with someone, and both of you are talking over each other. You may have a moment of wondering what that other person is saying. But if you keep talking over each other anyway, the argument goes nowhere.

God says in the James 1:19: “Let every person be quick to hear, slow to speak, slow to anger.” No matter how intense or complicated things get, you should always take a moment to listen, and think about what you’re hearing. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this insightful Faith Walk from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

