Mr. Griffin: Don’t Be Fearful Of Change [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted January 17, 2018
With a new year always comes lots of talk about change. But GRIFF asks, who really wants the change?  It might sound great, but what does change really involve? GRIFF draws an example from the drastic shift in weather that much of the country experienced really early in 2018. It was hard, but we all had to get prepared and go through it.

GRIFF also talks about the Book of Job, which is 42 chapters long. A lot of us know the story, but do you remember how it ends? Don’t be fearful of change. Instead, embrace it, and prepare for it. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this thought-provoking clip from Mr. Griffin on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

